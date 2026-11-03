Police are appealing for any CCTV footage as they investigate an alleged serious assault at a Balclutha campground.

Police were notified about an incident at the Balclutha Motor Camp, in Charlotte St, about 2.25pm on Sunday.

Though not physically injured, the victim was left “incredibly shaken,” Senior Sergeant Robin Hutton, Balclutha area response manager, said.

Police have finished a scene examination of the campground on Tuesday and inquiries were continuing, Snr Sgt Hutton said.

“Police are asking anybody with information or CCTV footage from the Charlotte Street area between Saturday 31 October and Sunday 1 November to please get in contact.”

They could do this via 105, either over the phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, referencing the file number 261101/7845.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Snr Sgt Hutton said residents could expect to see a continued police presence in the area over coming days.

- Allied Media