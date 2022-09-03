Murder charge laid in South Auckland

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a woman in Counties Manukau earlier today.

Police were called to an address on Lakewood Court at around 4.30am, where a woman was found deceased at the scene.

Another woman at the address was taken into custody and has been charged with murder.

She is due to appear in Manukau District Court on 5 September.

Police are asking for information from anyone who was in the Lakewood Court area overnight and may have heard or seen something related to the incident.