Mystery giver lighting up Christmas in Canterbury

Screenshots of Canterbury residents expressing their gratitude for the random acts of kindness in their community in a Facebook group. Photo: Supplied

A Canterbury town is abuzz with the spirit of giving since a disappearing good sort began paying for people's meals, groceries and petrol.

Lincoln residents took to social media to express their gratitude to the generous stranger, describing their encounters.

"To the person at Pump One at Challenge Lincoln, who paid for Pump Five around 8.40, thank you so much!," one said.

"My card declined and when I went to call my parents someone paid for my fuel. You made me cry, thank you for your generosity. There are still some good people out in the world."

Another person said the good Samaritian had paid for the remainder of their fish 'n' chips at Lincoln Fish Supply.

"My son didn't take enough cash, he was going to come home and get more, but a kind man offered to fix the rest of the bill! How kind! He wanted to come back and repay you but since you had gone, thank you again!"

Another thanked them for covering some groceries at the supermarket.

"I was out at the car getting my forgotten wallet. You don't know me, I work in health care and have had three huge days at work, still recovering from a bout of Covid one month down the track and feeling a bit of brain fog," they said.

"While financially I am not in need, I was very much in need of a good deed and some kindness. You mentioned to the supermarket lady to pay it forward, so I have done so and left my own version of pay it forward somehwere else in Lincoln ... It made my day."

A New World shopper got a surprise when their card wasn't working.

"Thank you so much to the absolute legend who paid for my son's treats at New World yesterday when my card wasn't working for them. Let me know if I can pay you back. We are so grateful as we were having quite a busy and stressful day."

Locals paying it forward too

The man behind the good deeds, Dean Graham, said he just enjoyed the effect it had on people.

"There's so much doom and gloom around, I guess I like doing it because it shows that people care. And if I can make someone's day, especially when they're having a s---ty day, why not?," he said.

The son of late Mainfreight rich-lister Neil Graham said over time, his identity had become less of a secret, but he wouldn't be changing his ways any time soon.

He recently made headlines with his good deeds.

It all began in Auckland, when he was at a concert with his partner, he said.

"I could see this family there and could hear them talking how 'oh no, we can't just order this and order that', they were struggling a bit," Graham said.

"I thought to myself you know what, I'm just going to pay their bill and walk out ... It will just be a nice thing to do."

That was four years ago, and he has done it dozens of times since.

It was even better when the generosity was passed on, Graham said.

"I did in Hornby, it was in a little shop that made beautiful pork sandwiches. I could see there were older people behind me, and I paid for theirs as well and I walked out," he said.

"I went in again maybe three weeks later and the lady said to me 'oh you're that guy that paid for that couple's lunch!'

"She went 'you're not going to believe this, they did it the next week for someone else', so if you can spark that sort of thought, and spread that feeling, it's a good thing."

An urban legend falsely claimed it all began when Graham won Lotto.

"No, I haven't won Lotto at all, but I'm not short of a quid ... I just love doing it, I like seeing people buzzing," he said.