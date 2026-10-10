National will require high school students to stay in school until they complete Year 11, if re-elected.

Education spokesperson Erica Stanford said students can currently leave school when they turn 16 but many reach that birthday during Year 11, allowing them to leave before completing the year.

"Students should complete at least a full Year 11 of compulsory science, English and maths, and have the opportunity to gain the new Foundational Award in literacy and numeracy.

"Strong literacy and numeracy skills give young people a better chance of gaining employment or continuing on into trades' training or other learning. This change will mean more students stay at school longer and complete that important year of study."

Students would still be able to apply for a leaving exemption if they have a job or are moving into other training.

The policy is part of National's wider education manifesto, which includes scrapping NCEA in favour of new national qualifications.

National would introduce a Foundational Award in 2028, followed by the New Zealand Certificate of Education at Year 12 in 2029 and the New Zealand Advanced Certificate of Education at Year 13 in 2030.

National would also set nationally consistent start and finish dates for schools.

"Parents have told us how frustrating it is when their children attend different schools with different start and finish dates, leaving them juggling childcare and taking extra leave from work. So, we will work with schools on a more consistent calendar." Stanford said.