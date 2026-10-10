Nine people were confirmed dead in Erie, Pennsylvania, authorities said, after what Governor Josh Shapiro called a "tragic mass shooting."

The incident occurred late on Friday and investigators determined that all deaths occurred before officers arrived at the scene, a statement from the city of Erie said on Saturday.

"I’ve spoken with Mayor Devlin and offered my Administration’s full support following the tragic mass shooting in Erie last night — killing nine of our fellow Pennsylvanians," Shapiro wrote in a Saturday morning post on X, referring to Mayor Daria Devlin.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah said in a statement following the shooting that the scene was one of the most difficult he has encountered during his tenure.

“The loss of life is devastating, and the circumstances we are working through are deeply disturbing,” he said.

Lorah added that authorities were still working to establish a motive. The city said a news conference was scheduled for Saturday.