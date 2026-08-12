A man facing several charges in relation to alleged historic sexual offending has been further charged with unlawful sexual connection, as well as breaching bail.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson earlier said in a statement that a 63-year-old man had been arrested in relation to alleged historic sexual offending.

"The man has been charged with four counts of unlawful sexual connection with a male aged 12 to 16 and three counts of indecent assault on a boy aged between 12 to 16."

On Wednesday, Anderson said the man had been arrested and charged with breaching bail and a new charge of unlawful sexual connection with a male aged 12 to 16.

The man - who was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on August 25 - will appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday on the new charges.

"Police will continue to investigate whether there are other victims, however as the matter is before the courts and there are suppression orders no further comment will be made."

RNZ understands the defendant has lived in Auckland and Christchurch.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Thomas Ronan earlier told RNZ the agency had been made aware by police that they were investigating alleged historic offending by a 63-year-old man.

"Given matters are before the court, and subject to an active investigation, we are unable to comment further."