New how to property website

Photo: ODT files

A new government website designed to help overwhelmed buyers and sellers of property has been launched.

Research from the Real Estate Authority revealed more than 50% of New Zealanders believed they lacked the knowledge and information needed when buying or selling property.

Authority chief executive Kevin Lampen-Smith said a survey commissioned by the authority showed property transactions could be "extremely stressful’’.

The lack of knowledge resulted in many buyers failing to do the appropriate "due diligence’’ when buying a property, he said.

The new website, settled.govt.nz, would help fill the knowledge gap.

- The Star