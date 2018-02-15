New how to property website

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A new government website designed to help overwhelmed buyers and sellers of property has been launched.
Research from the Real Estate Authority revealed more than 50% of New Zealanders believed they lacked the knowledge and information needed when buying or selling property.
Authority chief executive Kevin Lampen-Smith said a survey commissioned by the authority showed property transactions could be "extremely stressful’’.
The lack of knowledge resulted in many buyers failing to do the appropriate "due diligence’’ when buying a property, he said.
The new website, settled.govt.nz, would help fill the knowledge gap.
- The Star