Thursday, 15 February 2018

New how to property website

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: ODT files
    Photo: ODT files

    A new government website designed to help overwhelmed buyers and sellers of property has been launched.

    Research from the Real Estate Authority revealed more than 50% of New Zealanders believed they lacked the knowledge and information needed when buying or selling property.

    Authority chief executive Kevin Lampen-Smith said a survey commissioned by the authority showed property transactions could be "extremely stressful’’.

    The lack of knowledge resulted in many buyers failing to do the appropriate "due diligence’’ when buying a property, he said.

    The new website, settled.govt.nz, would help fill the knowledge gap.

    - The Star 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment