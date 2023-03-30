New options for Auckland Harbour crossing unveiled

Five options for a second Auckland Harbour crossing have been unveiled. File photo

Construction on a second Waitematā harbour crossing will begin in 2029, the Government announced this morning as it unveiled five options: tunnels, bridges or a combination of both.

The Government also confirmed that for the first time, there will be a regular walking and cycling connection across the Auckland harbour.

Transport Minister Michael Wood announced how the new crossing will plug into the Government’s light rail line, which is also in train.

“Aucklanders and businesses have made it clear that the biggest barriers to the success of Auckland is persistent congestion and after years of inaction by the previous government we are on track to fix it,” Wood said.

“We want an unclogged, connected and future-proofed transport network so Aucklanders can get to work on time, and don’t need to wake up earlier just to get their kids to school - it’s vital that we have a harbour crossing that works for the city,” he said.

“Each scenario includes a new walking and cycling link across Te Waitematā, a new light rail link that will connect to Auckland Light Rail in the city centre, and will build generations of resilience into State Highway One for private vehicles and freight,” Wood said.

The first of the five options has tunnels for light rail and road traffic, and allocates parts of the existing harbour bridge for buses and traffic. Both tunnels would run to the east of the existing bridge.

The second is a new bridge for light rail, walking and cycling, which would run parallel to the existing bridge.

The third is a tunnel for light rail and a new bridge for traffic, walking, and cycling. The tunnel would be west of the existing bridge.

The fourth option is a new light rail, walking and cycling bridge and a road tunnel that would run to the east.

The fifth option is a new light rail, walking, and cycling bridge and a new road tunnel, again running to the east of the existing structure.

“Through the Government’s investment we are building a linked-up rapid transit network across the city, to provide faster, safer, low-carbon travel. This connection, with light rail at its heart, is key to delivering this vision,” Wood said.

“Rapid transit already delivers tens of millions of journeys across Auckland every year through the heavy rail network and the Northern Busway, but we know that we have to keep investing to build the fully integrated, linked-up network we need for a modern, connected region.”

The Government is looking for feedback on the plans and will confirm the preferred option in June of this year.