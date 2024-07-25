'No evidence of neglect' at Orana Park

Photo: RNZ

Orana Wildlife Park has welcomed the findings of an investigation showing no evidence of animal neglect.

The Ministry of Primary Industries has cleared the park, after a rapid assessment of procedures and staff training.

After finishing its rapid assessment on Tuesday, MPI will continue to look into how deaths and injuries have been handled at the park.

“It proves to us what we already know, that we take animal welfare very seriously,” said Orana Wildlife Trust board member Ken Hughey.

The MPI investigation was launched after a series of animal welfare complaints were reported in a 1News investigation, with current and former Orana park staff expressing concerns about animal deaths and injuries which had never been brought to light.

Hughey said it has been a “really tough time” since the 1News report, but was confident in the MPI investigation process.

“It was a pleasure to work with MPI and we will continue working with them. Our doors are always open,” he said.

The assessment included a welfare check on each animal and interviews with all senior zoo keepers, and a review of the park’s processes.

The park’s animal welfare processes were also reviewed.

MPI head of compliance and response Glen Burrell told Stuff there was a slightly underweight tiger, but the zoo had a plan to address the issue and there was no evidence of neglect.

There were six vacancies at the zoo, but MPI determined there are enough staff to provide an acceptable standard of care.

Burrell said staff were found to be knowledgeable, adequately trained, and committed to their work with exotic animals.

MPI has asked for zoo records, including all deaths and injuries to animals and what follow up actions were taken. Burrell said these will be assessed but will take more time.

He said although the complaints were largely historical, they were serious. On Tuesday, MPI committed to auditing the zoo’s performance every three months instead of once a year.

The checks will increase in frequency if they find evidence of animal welfare issues, he said.