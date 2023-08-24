Nursing shortages force closures at Christchurch 24-hour surgery

If the the 24 Hour Surgery is closed and you have urgent medical concerns or need medical advice, call Healthline at 0800 611 116. For emergencies, always call 111 or go to the Emergency Department at Christchurch Hospital. Photo: Facebook

Nursing shortages will force Christchurch's 24 Hour Surgery to close overnight on several occasions in the next two weeks.

The Madras St clinic will be closed between midnight and 8am on Thursday, August 24; Saturday, August 26; Wednesday, August 30; Thursday, August 31; and Sunday, September 3.

A 24 Hour Surgery spokesperson said: "We are experiencing nurse shortages and will be having further closures over the coming weeks as we manage our nursing rosters.

"To ensure we are able to relieve our staff at midnight, it is likely we will stop accepting patients from between 9pm and 10pm.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of patients. We ask people to visit yourbestcare.co.nz to learn more about the healthcare choices available to them.

"Those with urgent medical concerns should call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

“In an emergency, always call 111 or go to the Emergency Department at Christchurch Hospital.

“There are nursing shortages across the Canterbury health system.

"Recent increases in pay rates for hospital nurses recognise the important role nurses have.

“Funding has been slower to reach nurses working in the community and general practice."