Tuesday, 5 April 2022

NZ couple found dead in Tonga owned snorkelling business

    1. News
    2. National

    Scenic panoramic view from the telephone hill in Neifau in the Vava'u Island group in Tonga. Photo: Getty Images
    Scenic panoramic view from the telephone hill in Neifau in the Vava'u Island group in Tonga. Photo: Getty Images
    The brother of a New Zealand woman found dead alongside her husband says it is a blessing they died together.

    Tongan Police have confirmed to local media that two people found dead in the village of 'Utungake, on the island of Vava'u, are New Zealanders.

    They have been named by local newspaper Matangi Tonga as Rochelle and Ben Neill.

    It is understood locals found the pair, who owned a snorkelling business and police were alerted on Saturday.

    "(You) were happy together and a blessing you both went together," Rochelle's brother wrote on Facebook.

    "Well ... you will be finally able to see dad and I bet he'll have his arms open for you, Rochelle.

    "Rest in peace Rochelle and Ben. You will be missed."

    A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to the Herald that the NZ High Commission in the island nation's capital city, Nuku'alofa, has been advised of the deaths of two people.

    "For privacy reasons, no further information will be provided."

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter