NZ wants permanent Gaza ceasefire: Peters

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters says he is deeply concerned about renewed fighting in Gaza and "a permanent end to the fighting needs to be found."

Israel launched its first ground offensive since the Gaza ceasefire collapsed, a day after Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza and killed more than 400 people, Palestinian health authorities said.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the resumption of airstrikes saying negotiations on restoring the ceasefire would continue "only under fire".

On a visit to Washington Peters told RNZ that New Zealand's position was clear:

"We want the end of this war now, and a permanent ceasefire now.

"New Zealand has consistently called for a ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions in the region.

"This is critical for ending the incomprehensible human suffering over the past year and a half."

Peters said New Zealand called on "both sides to reinstate the ceasefire and fully implement the terms of the deal."

Foreign Minister Winston Peters (left) with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Reuters

US relations a 'two-way street'

Speaking to RNZ at the end of his trip to Washington DC, Peters said New Zealand's relationship with the United States was a "two-way street" and both countries have expectations of each other.

He met Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday (NZ time) in which the long relationship between the nations, trade and security were discussed.

Peters said they were "seriously well received", and "we came here on a mission and I think the mission thus far has been seriously accomplished".

He said he came to "ask of the Americans as to what they wanted of us, and to tell the Americans what we wanted of them."

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark has criticised the diplomatic stance of the trip, saying Peters travelling to Washington to "ask what they want from us" was deeply injurious to New Zealand's foreign policy.

But Peters rejected the notion that it was one-sided, saying "it's a two-way street."

"That's what independent foreign policy looks like. Every relationship that we've got internationally has the same dual purpose. We've got expectations of those countries, and they've got expectations of us."

Defence and trade

On defence spending, Peters said there was an indication from the Trump administration that the "increasing of our expenditure was important."

He also addressed trade, saying he had done as much as he could to help New Zealand businesses avoid trade tariffs during his visit to the US.

He pointed out to the administration that New Zealand has been asking for a trade deal with the US for decades and it had been 41 years since New Zealand "freed up our economy in terms of tariffs and charges and protectionism."

"We have a better record on this matter than the United States has, they understand that."

Peters indicated there were "revolving policies" on USAid and the question of tariffs going forward.

"As of right here, right now, we've done as good as we possibly can and we have reason to be very confident about where we're going in the future."

He said he wouldn't pass judgment on the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal until he knew more details.

When asked if New Zealand would oppose a ceasefire deal that was preferred Russia's conditions, Peters said the "wise thing to do is to make no comment until you know what you're talking about."

"We don't know what that deal is about yet."

Peters said "everybody knows" Russia is the aggressor in the war.