One critically hurt after Auckland robbery

One person is critically injured following a robbery of a South Auckland business today.

Police confirmed they were making inquiries after a person was injured during the robbery on Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

Police and ambulance received the report of the incident about 11.20am.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance, one rapid response unit and one manager.

St John confirmed it treated one person who was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.