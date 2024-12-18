Wednesday, 18 December 2024

One dead after cabin fire in Auckland

    1. News
    2. National

    A person has been found dead after an unexplained fire at a property in the Auckland suburb of Ranui.

    Emergency services were called to the blaze about 5am on Wednesday.

    The New Zealand Herald reports that the property was a cabin in a former caravan park.

    Police said a person was found dead inside.

    "At this stage, the fire is being treated as unexplained and a scene examination is being conducted," police said.

     - RNZ

    RNZ