One dead after cabin fire in Auckland

A person has been found dead after an unexplained fire at a property in the Auckland suburb of Ranui.
Emergency services were called to the blaze about 5am on Wednesday.
The New Zealand Herald reports that the property was a cabin in a former caravan park.
Police said a person was found dead inside.
"At this stage, the fire is being treated as unexplained and a scene examination is being conducted," police said.
- RNZ