One dead after cabin fire in Auckland

A person has been found dead after an unexplained fire at a property in the Auckland suburb of Ranui.

Emergency services were called to the blaze about 5am on Wednesday.

The New Zealand Herald reports that the property was a cabin in a former caravan park.

Police said a person was found dead inside.

"At this stage, the fire is being treated as unexplained and a scene examination is being conducted," police said.

