One dead, driver missing after car crashes into Canterbury canal

    Police have recovered a body from a car that crashed into the Rangitata Diversion Race near Methven, in Canterbury early today.

    Emergency services received a report of a car going into the canal off Pudding Hill Road shortly after 1am.

    Search and Rescue staff have recovered the car from the water and the body of the passenger was in the vehicle.

    The police national dive squad has been called in to search for the driver.

    Police say a formal identification process has begun to identify those who died.

    Inquiries are ongoing.

    RNZ
