One dead in stabbing at Auckland prison

An inmate has died and another has been wounded during a stabbing today at a privately run men’s prison in South Auckland.

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the man’s death.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB, said police were notified of a serious incident inside the Auckland South Corrections Facility men’s prison in Wiri about 11.40am.

”One man was found unresponsive and was worked on by medical staff, but sadly he has died at the scene.

”Another man has been injured and transported to hospital in a serious condition.”

One person is assisting police with their inquiries.

”Police remain at the site, and we will be working with the Department of Corrections as part of our investigation,” Adkin said.

Multiple sources have told the New Zealand Herald there had been a stabbing in the prison kitchen.

A Serco spokesperson told the Herald a prisoner assaulted two other prisoners while working in the kitchen area.

“Sadly, one of the men who was assaulted has died. The police have notified his next of kin. A second prisoner remains in hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“The perpetrator has been secured, segregated, and will be transferred to another prison.”

Police were currently at the prison and were actively investigating.

“Serco will ensure that all evidence, including CCTV footage, is provided to police.

“All deaths in custody are referred to the coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.”

Serco would also carry out a review.

“Staff and other prisoners are being provided with support. Assaults in prison are illegal, unacceptable and we do not tolerate them. Any perpetrators should expect to face criminal charges as well as prison disciplinary processes. All incidents are reported to the police. We will cooperate fully with all investigations into this incident.”

The prison has been placed in lockdown so “no one can get in or out” and there has been no communication, Corrections Association president Floyd du Plessis told the Herald.

He said he was aware “numerous” police officers were on the scene.

The prison, which can hold up to 960 men, is operated by private company Serco under an agreement with the Department of Corrections.