One dead, three injured after Auckland shooting

Armed police at the scene in Grey Lynn on Friday. Photo: RNZ

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot dead in Grey Lynn, Auckland last night.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said emergency services were called to Tuarangi Rd at 6.49pm after reports of a gun being fired.

A man was found with critical injuries and despite first aid being administered, he died at the scene.

"Three others were also seriously injured and remain at hospital where they are being treated for gunshot injuries," he said.

Baldwin said the people involved knew each other and police did not believe there was a wider risk to the public.

"We know this will have been a shock to the community; however, we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident."

Scene guards would remain in place on Friday while an examination was completed.

Police at the scene in Grey Lynn. Photo: RNZ

An increased police presence was also expected.

"It is vital that anyone with information gets in contact with us at the earliest opportunity."

It is the third homicide investigation in Auckland in the past week, after Anthony Edward Rangi was killed in Onehunga on Saturday night and a man died after a stabbing in Mt Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

A woman at the scene on Thursday told RNZ her nephew was the victim and police said others had been injured.

As well as armed officers and police vehicles, the police Eagle helicopter was circling the area on Thursday evening.