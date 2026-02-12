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One person is dead and three people are injured after a crash in north Canterbury this morning.

Police said they were alerted about 6.40am after a car went off the road on State Highway 7 north of Waikari.

At least four fire crews worked to help free people trapped in the car, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

It was initially reported that four people had been injured, but in an update about 12.50pm police said that "despite best efforts by emergency services, sadly one person died at the scene".

"In addition, one person has been seriously injured and two people have been moderately injured."

St John earlier said it responded with three ambulances and a helicopter.

The highway was blocked for a time between McRaes and Mt Alexander Rds but has now reopened, police advised.

- RNZ/Allied Media