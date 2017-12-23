One dead, three injured in Northland crash

The scene of an accident this afternoon in Northland in which one person was killed and three others injured. Photo: Google Maps

One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Northland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the single-car crash on State Highway 14, near the intersection of Kara Rd in Maungatapere, at 5.45pm, police said in a statement.

One person died at the scene and another three were hurt with injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

Police earlier said the car had rolled.

SH14 remains closed this evening as the serious crash unit investigates.

A diversion is in place via Newton Rd.