One killed, three badly injured in Marlborough crash

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 near Grovetown in Marlborough this morning.

The crash, involving a van and a truck, was reported to police at 6.40am.

Three other people were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow signage in the area.