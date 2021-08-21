One Kiwi in lockdown now $11.5 million richer

One New Zealander will wake up $11.5 million richer during Level Four lockdown tomorrow after striking big in Lotto.

Powerball has been won tonight - one lucky Lotto player now holding a ticket worth $11.5m.

The win includes Powerball's $11 million and a half-share of Division One.

The ticket was purchased by an Auckland player who bought their ticket online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Another player from Southland has a ticket worth $500,000 - their share of Division One.

Nobody won Strike Four, so that jackpots to Wednesday night's draw.

Lotto wasn't broadcast live tonight, with a message on screen instead saying results would be available on the MyLotto website.

The draw was conducted off-air under the scrutiny of Audit New Zealand.

Tonight's winning numbers are 4, 12, 14, 18, 23, 24.

The Bonus Ball is 8, and Powerball is 7.

Strike Four numbers came in this order: 24, 23, 4 and 18