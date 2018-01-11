Online scammers target Whittaker's consumers

This is the latest in a string of online scams to target New Zealanders. Photo:Facebook

Scam artists are using Facebook to glean personal information from unsuspecting Whittaker's fans.

The Porirua-based chocolate company posted a sponsored post on Facebook on Wednesday night warning consumers of a scam that offers users the opportunity to test a range of chocolates.

"Caution Chocolate Lovers," the message starts.

"We have had a few of you contact us about a scam going around that invites people to become Whittaker's testers. We wanted to alert you all that this is most definitely a scam, and the message is not from here at Whittaker's."

Whittaker's also shares an example of the scam to give consumers an indication of what to avoid on the social channel.

The example of the scam offers users six packs of the chocolate if they agree to participate in the faux promotion.

This scam follows a similar ruse targeting Air New Zealand customers, which offered users the opportunity to win two free plane tickets for completing a survey.

Like Whittaker's, Air New Zealand also took to social media to warn customers of the scam.

New Zealanders have also recently fallen victim to scammers on Airbnb, with one group of friends losing $4800 to an elaborate online booking scam.

A recent study conducted by research organisation Colmar Brunton found that 37 percent of New Zealanders had been exposed to a scam online, while 80 percent avoided clicking on content because it looked untrustworthy.