'Our beautiful boy': Family mourn teen killed in cave tragedy

Flowers have been laid at the entry to Abbey Caves where a pupil died during a school trip on Tuesday. Photo: NZ Herald

The family of the teenager swept away in flood waters during a school trip at Whangārei’s Abbey Caves have spoken of their anguish at the death of their “baby boy”.

“It is with deep sadness that we wish to inform you that our beautiful boy Karnin Ahorangi Petera has indeed tragically passed away during the unfortunate incident at the Abbey Caves,” the family member wrote online.

Petera is now lying in state at his home surrounded by all his whanāu and friends, the family member said.

“We would also like to extend a welcome to anyone else from the community who also loved our baby boy and want to pay their respects.”

The Whangārei Boys’ High School pupil drowned after he and 14 of his classmates, accompanied by two teachers, got into difficulty on an outdoor education trip at Abbey Caves.

Search and rescue teams recovered the missing Year 11 pupil's body on Tuesday night.

Friends and school peers of Petera have posted an outpouring of love for him on social media.

Petera was remembered as someone who was kind and who shared his food with friends when they need it.

“Even tho we ain’t brothers by blood, to me you will always be mine we will all miss your smile, your jokes and how kind you were, I love you.

“Fly high king,” one boy posted online.

Many of the school’s pupils and parents found out about the tragedy through social media.

“...He was so nice and positive and deserved much better praying for his justice,” said someone who knew the boy.

“I knew [the boy] in primary, he was such a nice boy and should of been able to live his life. The trip should never had gone forward with the weather,” a commenter wrote.

“That’s someone’s son, someone’s moko, someone’s friend. May he rest in peace.”

Petera’s wider whānau set up a Givealittle page to support the family.

His whānau has thanked the emergency services and search and rescue teams involved in bringing their boy home.

A family member shared a message of thanks on a Facebook group.

“On behalf of the whānau, we cannot express how grateful we are to all those who were involved in helping us find and bring our baby boy back to us.

“Police, fire crew, search and rescue, medical crew and so much more.

“We all felt so supported and cared for throughout the entire process.

“Your tireless efforts and aroha will be with us forever.”

Whangārei Boys’ High principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said she knew there would be a lot of questions to answer, “but I am simply not in a position to provide answers at this early stage out of respect for the whānau.

“It’s really important for me to let you know how devastated we are that one of our whānau have lost a much-loved and treasured son and brother. The impact of this tragedy is being felt widely amongst our school staff, students and community,” Gilbert-Smith said.

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said the dead boy’s family needed all the love and support they could get from the community.

“We need to be thinking about the other young people from the school - his friends, but also the staff as well,” Davis told reporters.

“Everybody is really feeling for this and everyone is reeling, but the most important thing to do right now is to have care, compassion and love for those people who are affected, especially the family.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins voiced love and support to the family on behalf of the country.

“I just want to take the moment to acknowledge that what has happened there, it is a tragedy,” he said.

“[It’s] an awful thing for the family to be experiencing. I’m sure we will all be sending our love and sympathy to them.”