Pair killed in Christchurch crash named

Police have released the names of the two people who died in a three-vehicle crash in Christchurch at the weekend.

They were 35-year-old Babe Wihongi, and 55-year-old Patrick Anngow, both from Linwood, in Christchurch.

Police earlier said they received a report about the crash in Tunnel Rd, in the suburb of Heathcote Valley, just before midnight on Saturday. The crash involved two cars and a motorcycle.

Two other people were critically injured, while a third suffered serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Graham today said the investigation into the crash was complex and "it will take time to establish a complete picture of what occurred that night".

"Our thoughts are with their families and friends, and Police are providing support to their next of kin at this tragic time."