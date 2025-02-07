Parachutist entangled in powerlines

A sky diver is unhurt after becoming entangled with powerlines on Green Road in Parakai, north of Auckland.

Skydive Auckland operations manager Fiona McLaren confirmed the incident which happened at about noon on Friday.

She said human error was to blame and that the male sky diver had managed to safely detach himself from the parachute.

Vector confirmed they cut power to the area around Green road to facilitate the removal of the parachute and they remain on scene.