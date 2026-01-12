Pedestrian run down, cop car rammed in Nelson

File photo

A 36-year-old man is due to appear in court after allegedly running down and assaulting a pedestrian in Nelson.

Inspector Simon Feltham said police received a report of a vehicle crashing into a person and a fence in Atawhai about 8pm on Sunday.

He said the offender then assaulted the pedestrian, causing moderate injuries, before driving away.

When police signalled for him to pull over he swerved into the police car, causing a crash which blocked the road.

He and the police officer sustained minor injuries, and were now recovering in hospital.

The man was charged with wounding to intent, strangulation, common assault, unlawful take of a motor vehicle, taking a bank card for pecuniary advantage, wilful damage and refusing a request for a blood test.