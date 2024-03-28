Thursday, 28 March 2024

Person hit by vehicle in Christchurch dies

    1. News
    2. National

    A person has died after being struck by a vehicle at a property in Christchurch this afternoon.

    Emergency services responded to an address on Happy Home Rd in Westmorland about 2.40pm after reports of an incident involving a vehicle and a person.

    The person died at the scene and the area has been cordoned off.

    The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and WorkSafe has been notified.

    The incident comes after a double-fatal crash north of Kaikoura this morning, which closed State Highway 1 for much of the day. 

    NZ Herald