Person pinned under vehicle in Golden Bay dies

A person has died after being pinned under a vehicle in a workplace incident at Golden Bay in the Tasman district.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to reports of a person becoming stuck under a vehicle at an address on Patons Rock Rd shortly before 3.40pm.

The person died at the scene.

WorkSafe has been notified, and the death will be referred to the coroner.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said they were making initial inquiries.

“This is not an investigation at this stage,” they said.