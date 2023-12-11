Monday, 11 December 2023

Person pinned under vehicle in Golden Bay dies

    1. News
    2. National

    A person has died after being pinned under a vehicle in a workplace incident at Golden Bay in the Tasman district.

    A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to reports of a person becoming stuck under a vehicle at an address on Patons Rock Rd shortly before 3.40pm.

    The person died at the scene.

    WorkSafe has been notified, and the death will be referred to the coroner.

    A WorkSafe spokesperson said they were making initial inquiries.

    “This is not an investigation at this stage,” they said.

    NZ Herald