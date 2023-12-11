Person pinned under vehicle in Golden Bay dies

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died after being pinned under a vehicle in a workplace incident at Golden Bay in the Tasman district.
A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to reports of a person becoming stuck under a vehicle at an address on Patons Rock Rd shortly before 3.40pm.
The person died at the scene.
WorkSafe has been notified, and the death will be referred to the coroner.
A WorkSafe spokesperson said they were making initial inquiries.
“This is not an investigation at this stage,” they said.