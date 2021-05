Photo: Canterbury Police

Canterbury police are on the hunt for a group of thieves who allegedly stole children's playground equipment from a primary school.

On the night of Monday, May 3, a group of four or five people took the equipment, which was due to be reassembled, from the primary school in Templeton.

A police spokesperson said multiple vehicles were seen transporting the equipment away.

"Police would like to reunite the equipment with the students of the school."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

