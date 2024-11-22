PM stands by Stanford after 'stupid bitch' comment

National's Erica Stanford (left) and Labour's Jan Tinetti. Photo: RNZ

The Prime Minister is standing by Erica Stanford after she called an opposition MP a "stupid bitch" in Parliament.

Stanford was responding to Tinetti asking about the Ministry of Education's cancellation of school bus routes in rural communities.

After fending off the question as an operational matter, Stanford slipped in an attack on Labour, by pointing out "that in 2023, under that member's government, 29 routes were cancelled," prompting uproar in the House.

During the following question, Labour's Duncan Webb told the Speaker that Stanford had made an unparliamentary remark when returning to her seat, and it would probably be appropriate for her to apologise.

The comment had not been picked up by the microphone.

Assistant Speaker Barbara Kuriger said she also had not heard the comment and asked if such a comment was made, prompting Stanford to immediately withdraw and apologise.

Tinetti later explained what the comment had been.

"So she said 'stupid B, I, T, C, H to me, except the words ... I think she was frustrated and under pressure from the question, and that was her response."

She claimed it was not the first time Stanford had made such remarks.

"One other question that I had, she has said something similar as she sat down. And another question a few weeks ago that Willow Jean asked about Te Ahu o te Reo Māori, she also said the same.

"This was the first time that we decided to stand up to complain to the Speaker about it, because when there's form like that, you can't let that go.

"To start with I sort of brushed it off because that's what I tend to do and then I thought about it and thought no, because I wouldn't say the same ... so I'm a little bit offended by it, but I also have broad shoulders as well, so it's not something I'm going to spend a lot of time thinking on."

She said it was obvious she had been getting under Stanford's skin over the past week, "but that doesn't make it acceptable".

"We have got on really well in the past. In fact, I had a meeting with her just last night around NCEA, so we have civil conversations. So I certainly don't expect to be treated like that in the House.

"I wouldn't find that acceptable in any workplace, let alone in a place where we've got strict rules for a reason."

A statement from Stanford's office said: "I made a private comment to a colleague following a robust exchange in the house during Question Time. When given the opportunity by the Speaker, I withdrew and apologised for the comment. Furthermore, I have subsequently apologised directly to the member".

Christopher Luxon said today it was not appropriate behaviour.

But he was standing by his Education Minister saying she'd apologised and was doing a great job.

"She's a great minister, she's doing an awesome job, she's got my support," he said.

"She apologised for what was inappropriate behaviour."

Luxon said she realised straight away what she'd said was wrong and apologised to the House, Tinetti, and him.