Police cars rammed at Hamilton street racing event

Police want to speak to these people. Photo: NZ Police

Four police cars have been rammed during a street racing event in Hamilton.

Waikato police says they received reports of a large gathering of cars and people at the intersection of Horotiu Rd and Great South Rd about 2.15am today.

Officers dispersed the crowd and the vehicles moved on, before converging near the Base in Northgate.

Inspector Neil Faulkner said the crowd became "increasingly hostile" and officers were "put at serious risk due to the violent behaviour of many of those involved".

In one instance, a vehicle allegedly reversed at speed towards a police car officers were standing in front of.

As part of the investigation, police were looking for "a vehicle of interest" and to identify and speak with two people.

Faulkner said the behaviour was dangerous and it was fortunate no staff or members of the public were injured.

"Police are committed to disrupting this activity by breaking it up when it occurs and holding offenders to account.

"However, this is an example of how incredibly dangerous these situations can become."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact 105 - the police non-emergency service - or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.