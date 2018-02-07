Police drag Kiwi off flight, charge him with rape

A New Zealand man and former professional football player has been dragged off a flight from the Gold Coast to Auckland after allegedly raping a woman.

On Monday morning a 37-year-old woman reported to police she had been raped at a private residence on Sunday.

Just moments after speaking to police, the man she accused of the attack reportedly attempted to board a flight to Auckland.

Police at Coolangatta airport swiftly removed the man from the flight, holding him in a cell for the night.

The next morning police charged him with rape, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

Police will allege the man's mother purchased a one-way ticket for him to return to New Zealand on Monday night after she was informed of the rape allegation, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

It is understood the pair had been in a relationship for about a year.

Police allege the man entered the woman's house and pinned her to the bed, holding her arms and raping her.

Facing a judge on Tuesday, he was granted bail after his lawyer told the court the man had recently signed a year-long lease on his home, meaning he was not likely to flee Australia.

The 47-year-old man, who moved from New Zealand more than 10 years ago, has been ordered to surrender his passport.