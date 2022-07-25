Police investigate 'unexplained' death in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are investigating a sudden death at a property in Christchurch.
A police spokesperson said the death happened at a property in Woolston on Sunday morning.
It was currently being treated as unexplained.
The body has been removed and police were no longer at the scene.
An autopsy is expected to be carried out today, the spokesperson said.
The death will continue to be treated as unexplained until police know the provisional results of the autopsy.