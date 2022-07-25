Monday, 25 July 2022

Police investigate 'unexplained' death in Christchurch

    1. News
    2. National

    Police are investigating a sudden death at a property in Christchurch.

    A police spokesperson said the death happened at a property in Woolston on Sunday morning.

    It was currently being treated as unexplained.

    The body has been removed and police were no longer at the scene.

    An autopsy is expected to be carried out today, the spokesperson said.

    The death will continue to be treated as unexplained until police know the provisional results of the autopsy.

     

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter