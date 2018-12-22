Police investigating baby's death in Napier

Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of a 9-month-old baby in Napier overnight.

Emergency services were alerted at 3.45am today but a short time later it was confirmed the baby had died, a police spokeswoman said.

The death was being treated as unexplained, she said.

Police were investigating, including talking with the occupant's of the home.

She did not have any other details, including the baby's sex and how many people were in the house overnight.