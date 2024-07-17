Police plea to driver over fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for sightings of this Toyota Aqua. Photo: NZ Police

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident in Wellington are appealing for the driver of a white Toyota Aqua to come forward.

One person died on 17 June after the collision on Ghuznee Street in the central city.

Detective Sergeant Scott Rankin said initial inquiries revealed the driver might not have realised they had hit someone.

He was appealing for anyone who saw the crash to come forward, or if they saw a similar make or model car in the area or heading north about 10.50pm on the night.