Police reveal items Marakopa father bought

Tom Phillips and his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember were reported missing from Marokopa by family on January 18 in 2022. MONAGE: NZ HERALD

Police have revealed the items the father of the missing Marokopa children bought during recent sightings of him at Waikato hardware stores, which indicate he may have set up a campsite.

Tom Phillips and his three children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and seven-year-old Ember were reported missing from Marokopa by family on 18 January in 2022. It was not the first time he had taken the children and disappeared.

A flurry of sightings of Phillips was reported on August 2 this year at two Bunnings stores in Waikato.

Police said a large amount of cash was used to buy items, which suggested the 36-year-old might have set up a campsite. They included headlamps, batteries, seedlings, buckets and gumboots.

It was earlier confirmed the sightings earlier this month led to officers finding a ute Phillips allegedly stole and police “have been scanning all reports of possible sightings”, Inspector Will Loughrin said.

Phillips was seen in the early afternoon shopping for equipment at Bunnings South on Kahikatea Drive. He was spotted at Te Rapa’s Bunnings later that afternoon, at 4pm, where he made additional purchases.

A photo at Bunnings in Te Rapa, Hamilton, shows the man police believe is Tom Phillips. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police earlier released security footage from Phillips’ shopping excursion to Bunnings where he wore a beanie, glasses and a surgical mask.

He was also spotted in Kāwhia, where he was involved in an altercation with a member of the public. Police believed he was driving a stolen Toyota Hilux captured on security footage.

The owner of the ute was involved in the altercation, pursuing Phillips while he was driving the vehicle and trying to run him off the road, Newshub reported.

Photos released by police of the ute show four 20-litre water storage containers, a red plastic fuel can, two rolls of plastic mesh and six 20L Bunnings buckets - all of which are listed for sale on the store’s website - in the back of the ute as he drove out just after 4pm.

All available lines of inquiry were being followed, police confirmed, and they are continuing to urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We also urge people not to take any action themselves (but) to call 111 with immediate or current information or 105 for past information that needs to be followed up,” a police spokesperson said

“Please cite file number 211218/5611.”

The ute police believe Tom Phillips was driving. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

Because Philips was disguising himself with a beanie and facemask while in public, “we need people to stay alert and to contact police immediately if they become suspicious”, Loughrin said.

An increased police presence was to be expected in the Waikato area after the sightings, and police asked hunters to be to report “any signs of people being present in unusual or remote areas”.

When Phillips and his children first went missing, their disappearance sparked a huge ground, sea and air search, with family at home fearing the worst as the father’s grey Toyota Hilux was found on the beach with waves crashing against it.

They returned home after 17 days, and in October, police charged Phillips with wasteful deployment of police resources.

But Phillips didn’t show up at the Te Kūiti District Court for his first appearance on January 12, 2022.

A warrant was then issued for his arrest.