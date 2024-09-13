Police seek vehicles over beach homicide

Police were appealing to the public for any information or sightings of two vehicles of interest - a 2012 grey Ford Ranger, registration GJC586; and a white or light grey 2001 Toyota Harrier, registration FYR31. Photo: Police / Supplied

Police investigating a potential Northland homicide want to hear from anyone who might have seen either of two vehicles linked to the case.

A body was found in a burnt-out vehicle on Ripiro Beach, near Glink's, on Monday morning.

Police on Tuesday said they were speaking with a person of interest, but no arrest had been made. Discussions with that person were ongoing, Detective Inspector Al Symonds said on Friday.

The body had undergone a post mortem, but formal identification was still being worked on.

"The investigation team are still working to piece together the events leading up to how this person lost their life," Symonds said. "I know there will be some speculation in this tight knit community about who the victim is. At this point I would ask people to respect that whānau will be learning the devastating news that they have lost a loved one."

Police were now appealing to the public for any information or sightings of two vehicles of interest - a 2012 grey Ford Ranger, registration GJC586; and a white or light grey 2001 Toyota Harrier, registration FYR31.

"In particular we are appealing for any sightings of the above two vehicles in the Te Kopuru area between 2pm on Sunday, 8 September and 9am on Monday, 9 September, in particular in the Pinaki, Burgess and Pouto Road areas," Symonds said.

"We are also interested in any sighting of a person riding a quad bike along Pinaki or Pouto Roads around the same time.

"If anyone saw either of these vehicles between these times we are urging you to please come and speak to us."

Local hapu had placed a rāhui on a section of Ripiro Beach until 8am Sunday, 15 September.

Police said anyone with information should call them on 105, or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.