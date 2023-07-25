Police working on more than 120 tips in Yanfei Bao case

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has not been seen since Wednesday last week. Photo: Supplied

A large team of officers is working through more than 120 tips as police continue to search for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Bao was last seen in the Wigram area about 10.30am on Wednesday. She has not been found but her cellphone was located on the Southern Motorway on Friday.

A 52-year-old Bryndwr man has been charged with kidnapping Bao. The Herald understands he had booked a last-minute one-way international flight. Police arrested him at Christchurch Airport; it’s believed he had no suitcases with him.

Police say they’re not ruling out further charges. As of Monday evening, Bao had still not been found.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves told NZME on Monday that police had received more than 120 pieces of information from the public. The Herald understands a majority of the tips relate to a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

Police are seeking sightings of the car from mid-week until Saturday night, with a focus on the car’s location on Wednesday July 19 in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs and New Brighton.

The New Zealand Herald understands police have also been searching a ditch near Lake Ellesmere.

As part of inquiries into the disappearance of Yanfei Bao, police are seeking sightings of this vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101. Photo: NZ Police

Reeves told NZME police were still treating Bao as a "missing person".

"We are still trying to locate her.

"The concern continues to grow the longer that we don’t know where she is."

Asked about a potential motive, Reeves said a big focus of the investigation would be to look into Bao’s background and her activities to "see who she may have crossed paths with ... to work out what the motivation might be. It’s too early to say what that is at this stage".

The houses that were being searched were "places of interest" as a result of inquiries to date.

"Some of this is to rule places in as parts of interest, and sometimes it’s actually to rule places out as locations of interest."

Police have to date searched three properties - one on Iroquois Place where Bao’s car was found, another property in Bryndwr where the alleged kidnapper lived, and a house for sale on Trevor St, Hornby where Bao was planning to show a potential buyer on the day of her disappearance.

Several people are "assisting" police with the investigation, dubbed Operation Helo.

Bao’s distraught husband, Paul Gooch, spoke to the Herald of his devastation at his wife’s disappearance.

"It’s just a nightmare," he said at his Christchurch home in the west of the city.

"It still feels surreal ... I still can’t quite believe that this is all unfolding."

Gooch said he remained hopeful for a positive outcome and his wife will come home to him and their young daughter.

"Otherwise, it’s a very dark head space to be in," he said.

"But it fluctuates for me ... it’s unbelievable, to be honest."

Gooch became emotional when thanking the public, mutual friends, and family during the harrowing ordeal.

"I just want to thank them all so far for their wonderful support, which we really do appreciate," he said, fighting back tears.

"They have all just been so kind."

Bao’s alleged kidnapper appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday before Judge Michael Crosbie.

A 52-year-old Bryndwr resident appeared in the Christchurch District Court. Photo: NZ Herald

Court documents allege the man "unlawfully took away Yanfei Bao without her consent with intent to cause her to be confined".

The man, who was assisted by an interpreter, was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to appear on August 15.

His lawyer said the man’s family had not been informed about his arrest.

Friend spoke to Yanfei Bao after last sighting

One of Bao’s friends, Jin Tian, posted on her Facebook page that she had last spoken to Bao, whom she called Emily, at 11.16am on Wednesday on WeChat.

"She mentioned [something] about a potential client who wants to transfer money to NZ and checked about the rate and channel.

"Then she said she was going to call the person to see [what] he/she wanted and would call me back. And she did not," Tian wrote.

In another post, Tian said she was not sure where Bao was when she called her.

Police searched a home in Iroquois Place, Wigram. Photo: George Heard

On Friday, Reeves said police were "growingly concerned" for Bao.

"Ms Bao’s disappearance is unexplained, and a missing person investigation remains ongoing.

"She was last seen conducting her business as a real estate agent on Vickerys Rd in the Wigram area about 10.30am.

"Since then, she failed to pick up her daughter from after-school care, and her car, a silver Nissan Dualis, has been located nearby the area she was last seen on Iroquois Place.

Reeves said the longer Bao was missing, the more police concerns would grow.

Police are searching a home on Trevor St, Hornby, in relation to Yanfei Bao's disappearance. Photo: NZ Herald

She said the fact she didn’t have her cellphone, which was found in bushes at the side of the Southern Motorway, was particularly concerning.

Reeves earlier said the last person who saw Bao was a homeowner whom Bao had visited.

"We are now interested to hear from any members of the public who might have been travelling on the motorway on Wednesday and noticed anything out of the ordinary.

"Anyone with any piece of information, no matter how small, is encouraged to contact police immediately.

"Police have also been conducting door-to-door inquiries in the area she was last seen.

"If you live in this area and have not spoken with police but have access to CCTV footage of the street area, police would like to hear from you.

"I would like to reiterate that police and Ms Bao’s family are deeply concerned for her safety. This is very out of character, and her loved ones are desperate to hear from her and know she is safe."

Gooch also prepared a statement which was provided to media.

"My family and I are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of my beloved wife, Yanfei Bao.

"Our 9-year-old daughter and I are desperate for any information that could help police locate her."

Police are interested in sightings of the vehicle from mid-week up until last night, but with a particular focus on the vehicle’s location on Wednesday 19 July in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs, and New Brighton. Photo: Supplied - NZ Police

Bao was a "dedicated real estate consultant" who was "engaging with the local community through door-knocking when she went missing and we have not heard from her since".

"We are incredibly worried and ask for any assistance from anyone that knows something.

"We pray for Yanfei’s safe return and would like to thank everyone for their vigilance and support at this time."

Bao’s profile on the Harcourts site said she has "extensive experience" in sales, and was previously a top-selling salesperson for a major electronics brand.

"She reached the status of Apple Master, which is a rare achievement. She is highly educated and capable, with a Master’s degree in English linguistics and a post-graduate diploma in business management, and is ready to utilise the knowledge she gained from her academic achievements to enhance the result she delivers for clients and customers."

Family were her "priority", and she loved spending time with her partner and young daughter.

"In her spare time she loves to read, and her other interests include travel and learning something new every day. If you are looking for a highly educated, passionate and hard-working salesperson to assist you in buying or selling your most important asset, give Yanfei a call, as she would love to hear from you," the Harcourts site states.