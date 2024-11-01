Polkinghorne sentenced over meth charges

Philip Polkinghorne in court for his sentencing on meth charges. Photo: RNZ

A former Auckland eye surgeon found not guilty of murdering of his wife has been sentenced to 150 hours of community work for drug possession.

Philip Polkinghorne was found not guilty of murdering of his wife, Pauline Hanna, after a nine-week trial ending in September.

Crown prosecutors said Polkinghorne murdered Hanna and staged the scene as a suicide due to a combination of financial problems, infidelity and drug use.

The defence argued Hanna took her own life after struggling with depression for many years.

Polkinghorne pleaded guilty in July to two charges of possessing methamphetamine and a pipe.

The retired ophthalmologist had 37 grams of methamphetamine, worth over $13,000, hidden throughout his Remuera home. He was charged in August 2022.

During the trial, the jury heard that methamphetamine testing was carried out at Polkinghorne's workplace, the Auckland Eye ophthalmology clinic.

It revealed concerningly high levels of the drug at his workplace, suggesting it had been used there.

Testing officer Jeremy Hill told the jury he took 14 swabs from four rooms at the premises.

A meth pipe, embossed with the words 'sweet puff' on the side, was also found at Polkinghorne's work.

In one consult room, where the pipe was found, levels of methamphetamine found were above safe levels, Hill said.

More to come...