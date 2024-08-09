Polkinghorne trial: Jury tours murder-accused's Remuera home

The jury entering the property from a side entrance. Photo: RNZ

Content warning: This story mentions suicide.

The jury in the murder trial of a retired Auckland eye surgeon has visited the multimillion-dollar house where Pauline Hanna was found dead.

It's the 10th day of the trial of Philip Polkinghorne, accused of murdering his wife on Easter Monday 2021 and staging her death as a suicide.

The defence denies this, saying Polkinghorne found her body that morning after the couple slept in separate bedrooms of their Remuera home.

The defence says Polkinghorne woke that morning in the master bedroom, came downstairs to the kitchen to make tea and toast, before coming through into the entranceway where he found his wife's body, slouched on a chair, hanging from a balustrade on the staircase leading to the guest bedroom.

The jury walked through the two-storey house, directed by Sergeant Christian Iogha, who testified last week. There were strict instructions that no questions be asked, and no oral evidence be given. Court security and the registrar joined them.

The jury entered through the entranceway where Hanna's body was found, before turning left to go upstairs to the guest bedroom and ensuite, and then progressing through to the master bedroom on the right side of the house.

They would then turn downstairs, following the route defence says Polkinghorne took on Easter Monday morning into the kitchen and dining area, which was dressed with a vase of yellow roses on the table.

In a last-minute request, the jury also viewed the laundry of the house, where damp sheets were found in the dryer during scene examination.

The group did not tour the garden, which was obscured by thick, well-trimmed hedges.

The visit lasted about half an hour.

After the jury exited the house, a second group walked through the property, made up of Crown prosecutors Alysha McClintock, Brian Dickey and Pip McNabb, Defence counsel Rob Mansfield KC and his junior, Harrison Smith, and Judge Justice Graham Lang and his assistant.

Media were not allowed inside the house, but were given permission to cover the visit from the public street.

The trail resumes at 1pm, with Pauline Hanna's niece expected to give evidence Friday afternoon.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz|

What's Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7 days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155\

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.