Rally against TVNZ job cut plans

Sunday presenter Miriama Kamo was one of the speakers at today's rally. Photo: NZ Herald

Television New Zealand workers rallied outside the state broadcaster’s headquarters in Auckland in a bid to save long-running shows and up to 68 jobs from being cut.

Earlier this month, TVNZ announced plans to cut current affairs programme Sunday, consumer rights show Fair Go and the Midday and Tonight news bulletins from being taken off the air.

About 100 protesters today gathered in opposition to the cancellations, part of widespread job cuts as TVNZ battles a big drop in traditional TV advertising revenue as audiences move to digital platforms.

Up to 68 jobs, including about 35 in news and current affairs, are set to be axed.

The theme of the rally was 'Save our Stories'.

TVNZ staffers outside the broadcaster's headquarters in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

presenter Miriama Kamo addressed the crowd at the rally. She told The New Zealand Herald as journalists, they don’t want to be on the other side of the microphone and it felt unusual.

“Diversity in our sector is really important and we need to make sure that every voice has the chance to tell stories on behalf of every voice in our country.

"And the fourth estate is a very important pillar of our democracy, and I’m not sure how much that’s understood by our power brokers.”

Kamo said Sunday was the last long-form current affairs show of its kind - and once it goes, there would never be anything like it again. It has been screened for 22 years.

“It’s changed laws, it’s saved lives. It has been there to reflect back to our country who we are so allow people to tell their stories. We have a diverse range of reporters who are able to speak to a diverse part of our community. So that’s why it’s really important that we keep it.”

Fair Go reporter Garth Bray is angry that the long-running programme advocating for consumer rights is set to be axed. Photo: NZ Herald

Fair Go reporter and presenter Garth Bray fronted the chant: “Save our stories, save our news” and spoke of feeling sick and angry about the prospect of potentially being one of the show's last reporters.

The popular consumer rights show has been on air for the past 47 years.

“You can be sad that you are losing your job, and you can be really sad that your friends are losing their jobs," Bray said.

"But the idea that we are losing something as precious as a programme that people invoke every day in this country when they’re getting a raw deal, that makes me a little bit sick and a little bit angry.”

Bray told the Herald they wanted to hold the rally because TVNZ were making big decisions about their future, so the staff wanted to leave the broadcaster in “no doubt” that they cared.

During the event, Bray held a long paper roll filled with thousands of names who have signed a petition opposing the job and show cuts.

“The fact that I don’t recognise them means they’re not blood relatives or friends,” he joked in response to what he made of the around 12,000 signatures.

Re: News journalist Baz Mcdonald says generations of New Zealanders to come will miss out on long-form journalism - a "crucial way" of having their stories told. Photo: NZ Herald

Some jobs at the broadcaster’s digital youth news platform Re: are also on the chopping block.

Re: News journalist Baz Macdonald said he grew up watching the way news is told fall away and long-form journalism was on the precipice of following suit.

“We lose those foundational skills, we don’t get it back. Generations to come of New Zealanders will not have this crucial way of having their stories told. Of holding power to account, of uplifting the voices of vulnerable people in a way that’s more than just a five-second grab.”

Consultation is under way and set to wrap up around mid-April.

The rally was organised by the E tū union. Journalists and supporters were asked to wear the colour orange, RNZ reported.

E tū said open letter with more than 11,000 signatures would be presented to TVNZ's chief executive and board urging them not to proceed with the cuts.

- additional reporting RNZ