A report commissioned just seven months before a fatal Mount Maunganui campground landslide says there was a high risk to life.

But that report, which features in a meeting agenda for August last year, was reportedly not read by the elected officials set to attend.

Six people died in the landslide on January 22 as debris came off Mount Maunganui and covered a large area of the campground.

Tauranga City Council has confirmed an agenda prepared for a meeting of Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao and the Mauao Trust included a rock stability monitoring report.

A spokesperson said while the report was circulated, the meeting was cancelled, so none of the councillors actually read it.

The chief executive's name is on the agenda's cover, but the council said this does not mean he reviewed it either.

The revelation comes two days after an internal investigation by retired High Court Justice Paul Davison found information identifying a risk to life was received, filed, discussed, forwarded - and then left.

Davison found the failure was not the fault of any one person.

He said the failure of a system that enabled an identified risk to life to remain unowned, unescalated and unmanaged.