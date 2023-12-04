Reports of suspicious packages outside US, Israeli embassies

Police are responding to reports of a suspicious package outside the Israel Embassy in Wellington. Photo: NZ Herald

Police are responding to reports of suspicious packages outside the Israel and United States embassies in Wellington.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were alerted to the first package outside the US Embassy on Fitzherbert Terrace at 1.40pm.

Police were alerted to a second package outside the Israel Embassy on Brandon St at 1.50pm. Stuff has reported it understands a fake baby covered in blood was left outside the Israel Embassy.

Cordons are in place and nearby schools have been placed into lockdown as a precautionary measure, police said.

Queen Margaret College parents have been told the school has gone into lockdown at the request of police.

The school’s website was intermittently down due to high traffic but all remained safe and well, a post on the school’s Facebook page said.

Parents have been asked to delay picking their children up from school and to stay tuned for updates via social media.

"Students will be looked after until their parents are able to collect them once they receive an SMS notification to do so."