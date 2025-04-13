Reports three rescued after yacht capsizes off Bank Peninsula

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News National 0 Comments Three people were rescued from a yacht capsize off Banks Peninsula. Photo: supplied/Facebook/Anita Osborne A rescue operation has been carried out near Little Akaloa on Banks Peninsula. It is believed three people were winched up by helicopter after their yacht capsized. There is no information yet on the condition of the people involved. - more to come RNZ Related Stories High Court quashes arson conviction over Kerikeri fire Peters takes veiled swipe at PM's 'hysterical' tariff response How an $80 speeding ticket spiralled to $34K and bankruptcy Polkinghorne speaks in new documentary series First South Island motorway goes to 110kmh Acclaimed Māori artist Robyn Kahukiwa has died Driver leaves couple’s lives shattered in horror crash 'Not good enough': nurse laments Nelson Hospital condition 'Bizarre': Lawyer struck off for forging court documents Concern over measles spread as holidays approach Glaciers lose equivalent of a third of Lake Taupō since 2005 Doctors warn of 'crisis' at hospital More