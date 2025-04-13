Sunday, 13 April 2025

Reports three rescued after yacht capsizes off Bank Peninsula

    Three people were rescued from a yacht capsize off Banks Peninsula. Photo: supplied/Facebook/Anita Osborne
    A rescue operation has been carried out near Little Akaloa on Banks Peninsula.

    It is believed three people were winched up by helicopter after their yacht capsized.

    There is no information yet on the condition of the people involved.

    - more to come

    RNZ