RNZ presenter Karyn Hay resigns

Karyn Hay has been a presenter for RNZ for the past four years. Photo: RNZ

Karyn Hay has resigned as a presenter for state broadcaster RNZ.

"Hay has decided after more than 15 years of working fulltime in the evenings, and four of those years at RNZ on Lately and more recently Nights with Karyn Hay, to... concentrate on her writing projects," RNZ spokesman John Barr said in a statement today.

"RNZ wishes her the best for her future."

Hay has been on leave from RNZ since February this year.

She is best known for hosting the ground-breaking television music show Radio With Pictures.

Hay began her working life as a Radio New Zealand cadet and has been an award-winning copywriter, a radio announcer in New Zealand and abroad, a TV presenter, newspaper columnist, novelist and general manager of radio station Kiwi FM.

She was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2020 New Year Honours.