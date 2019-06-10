Bail refused for man accused of possessing homemade bombs

A Christchurch man charged with possession of homemade bombs, bullets and knives has been refused electronically monitored bail this morning.

Thirty-three-year-old Jay Michael Harding-Reriti was arrested at a service station in Aranui after police discovered explosives in a house in the suburb of Phillipstown at the end of April.

He has pleaded not guilty to three charges of possessing explosives, one of possessing ammunition and two of possessing offensive weapons in public and has elected a judge-alone trial.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court via video-link this morning, where his lawyer, Andrew Bailey, said electronically monitored bail would be sufficient to protect the community.

But that was refused by Judge Tom Gilbert who said the risks are "simply too great".

Mr Harding-Reriti will remain in custody until his next case review hearing on 9 July.

A trial date is yet to be set.