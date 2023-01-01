Road toll up 60 on previous year

Photo: RNZ

As 2022 came to a close, Waka Kotahi's road toll count reached a provisional figure of 378 people killed on New Zealand roads during the year.

In both 2021 and 2020 the road toll was 318 - meaning this year's toll is higher by 60.

Bryan Sherritt, the director of Road to Zero, the ambitious Ministry of Transport project to reduce road deaths told RNZ in July that New Zealand's road toll figures were "diabolical" and "still unacceptably high".

However, comparing annual tolls year-on year was not particularly helpful, because of "natural variation year-on-year", Sherritt said. "What you should be comparing is more around like a five-year average, how we're tracking against that ... a longer-term approach."

The final road toll five years ago (2018) was finalised at 378, meaning at this point the 2022 provisional tally has mirrored that figure.

Sherritt said the speed and geographic spread with which the country improves roading infrastructure and enforcement and policing of road rules were key to reducing the number of people killed on the roads in the future. As is improving the policies surrounding roads.

Four days left in the summer holidays road toll period

With four days left in this holiday period, by the last day of 2022 the Waka Kotahi provisional toll had reached 14.

The official 2022-23 Christmas-New Year holiday period began at 4pm on Friday, December 23 and ends at 6am on Wednesday, January 4.

Five years ago, over the 2018-19 holiday road toll period, there were nine deaths. The tally then dipped lower in the year after that (2019-20), to five.

Last year, the toll for the summer holiday period was 16.

Acting Commissioner of Police Glenn Dunbier said the roads were expected to be busier than usual in the next few days, and called for motorists to focus on safe driving.

"As families start heading home to go back to work or relocate to another holiday location, we remind all drivers to be patient, keep calm and expect delays," Dunbier said.

"If you're feeling fatigued take a break.

He warned travellers to expect delays, and recommended allowing extra time for travel and making stops along the way to enjoy the journey and break it up.

"Make the most of summer and get home safely."

- NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi noted its figures for 2022 were provisional - ie, in some cases investigations were still ongoing as to how the deaths occurred, and figures could be adjusted later.