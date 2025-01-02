Road toll climbs after cyclist dies

A cyclist has died after colliding with a car in Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 29 near Pond Rd, in Matamata, about 10.30am today.

The cyclist was found in a critical condition and died at the scene.

The holiday road toll stands at 12.

It includes the death of a Nelson police officer killed after being struck by a vehicle while patrolling on foot early on New Year's Day.

The Christmas holiday period started at 4pm on Tuesday, December 24 and ends at 6am on Friday, January 3.