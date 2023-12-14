Sawn-off shotgun found in gang pad raid

Police executed a search warrant at the Tribesman property in Woolston. Photo: Police

Police have raided a Tribesman gang property in Christchurch after its members were seen doing burnouts.

A spokesperson said the police search warrant at the Woolston property followed a number of instances in which the gang members were "observed driving dangerously and doing burnouts".

A sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, and drug utensils were seized at the property.

A firearm seized at the property. Photo: Police

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

"The blatant disregard for road rules and safety will not be tolerated by police and we will continue to target those offending in this manner," police said.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of drug utensils. Photo: Police

"Christchurch residents deserve to feel safe when driving and it is every road user’s responsibility to be mindful of other motorists."

Anyone who sees people driving dangerously should report it to police on 111 if it is happening or 105 after the fact.