Sunday, 11 February 2024

Search suspended for swimmer missing at Piha beach

    1. News
    2. National

    Piha beach and lagoon Photo: RNZ/Anusha Bradley
    Piha beach and lagoon Photo: RNZ/Anusha Bradley
    A swimmer has been reported missing at Piha this afternoon after getting into difficulty.

    Police were alerted about 5.20pm.

    A search for the 37-year-old man began soon after, involving the police launch Deodar and Eagle helicopter, as well as Surf Lifesaving New Zealand members and Coastguard New Zealand.

    A large area has been searched, but the man has yet to be located, police said in a statement.

    The search has been suspended for the night.

    Police say officers are providing support to the man's next of kin.

    RNZ